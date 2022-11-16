A major road has been closed in both directions due to 20 cars becoming stuck in flood water in Hampshire

The A27 between Havant, near Portsmouth, and Fishbourne, near Chichester, is closed.

In a statement West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “A27 CLOSED both ways from Fishbourne, Chichester to Havant.

“Around 20 cars stuck in flood water. Police on the scene and the road closed in both directions.

“We are attending with specialist equipment to help bring people to safety. AVOID THE AREA and only travel if necessary.”

National Highways is also warning of disruption to journeys.

It said: “The #A27 is CLOSED in both directions between the #A259 near #Emsworth and the #A259 near #Chichester due to extensive flooding following heavy rainfall in the area. Further details to follow.”

A diversion route has been put in place.

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

Leave the A27 at the Emsworth intersection and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A259 eastbound.

Follow the A259 through Emsworth, Nutbourne and Fishbourne to the Fishbourne roundabout.

Take the 4th exit onto the A27 eastbound to continue your journey.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Leave the A27 at the Fishbourne roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A259 westbound.

Follow the A259 through Fishbourne, Nutbourne and Emsworth back to the A27 Emsworth Intersection.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A27 westbound to continue your journey.

As of 23:50, there is no ETA for the road to reopen.

There have been similar incidents reported in Haywards Heath, where flash flooding temporarily closed roads and caused water to come up through drains.

A yellow weather warning remains in force throughout the night, which could lead to further incidents in the early hours.