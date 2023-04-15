Saturday, April 15, 2023
A major road in Brixton has been closed this evening due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian

by uknip247

Emergency services were summoned to the scene of the collision on the A23 Brixton Hill Southbound. The incident occurred near A204 St Matthews Road.

As a result of the crash, several London bus routes are currently operating on a diversion.

A23 Brixton Hill Southbound blocked, queueing traffic due to accident, a motorbike involved after A204 St Matthews Road.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the collision involving car and pedestrian in Acre Lane SW2 at 5.10pm. Injuries not life-threatening, no arrests have been made.”

