A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken into custody by the police

The violent disturbance was discovered by officers in Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 5.50 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, according to the Metropolitan Police. Three males and one girl were detained after they interfered for offences such as violent disruption, assault on the police, and having an offensive weapon.

“No reports of significant injuries have been made. Up to 7am on Sunday, a Section 35 dispersal order has been authorised for the neighbourhood.