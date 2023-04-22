Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken into custody by the police

A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken into custody by the police

by uknip247

Just before 6 o’clock this evening, police discovered what they have labelled as a “violent disturbance” on Hertford Road in Enfield.

Hertford Road was shut down due to the event for a period of time, however, it is now open again. For crimes such as violent disorder, attack on police, and possession of an offensive weapon, the police detained three males and one woman.

The violent disturbance was discovered by officers in Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 5.50 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, according to the Metropolitan Police. Three males and one girl were detained after they interfered for offences such as violent disruption, assault on the police, and having an offensive weapon.

“No reports of significant injuries have been made. Up to 7am on Sunday, a Section 35 dispersal order has been authorised for the neighbourhood.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Villa fans were left angry after Lucas Digne suffered a cut to the face during today’s match against Brentford

13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation against online gambling company Bet365

Kent Police rubbish double stabbing rumours in Dartford

The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him

A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for raping a woman in Bridgwater

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Michael Buck who is missing from his home in #Harlow

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

A man is in custody after a car failed to stop and damaged a number of police cars as it tried to evade officers...

More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed,...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.