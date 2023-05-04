A major worldwide prize has been granted to a Professor in the Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering (NAOME) at the University of Strathclyde

Emeritus Professor Chengi Kuo has awarded the William Froude Medal from the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) in recognition of his substantial contribution to the field throughout a 50-year career.

Professor Kuo joined Strathclyde in 1967 and has published over 160 articles, including six books. His areas of expertise include ship safety and stability, the use of computer technology in shipping, and ship support for oil and gas subsea activities.

He sees the future of the field in the teaching of the ‘three Cs’ – confidence, competence, and communication.

Professor Kuo has previously received the William H Webb Medal from the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers in 2022, as well as the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and Lloyd’s Register Maritime Safety Award in 2012. In 1993, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

The honour recognises Professor Kuo and a renowned department, which was placed first in Europe and third worldwide for Marine and Ocean Engineering in the 2022 Shanghai Rankings. Professor Kuo’s NAOME colleagues, Professor Dracos Vassalos and Professor Atilla Incecik, have already received the William Froude Medal.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Kuo stated, “It is a great honour and pleasure for me to receive the Froude medal.” As a former student of the institution, it will inspire me on two fronts.

“First and foremost, to provide a stronger incentive to continue to promote my educational goal of providing students and graduates with an adequate balance of competence, confidence, and communication skills, as well as an element of entrepreneurship, to face the challenges of the maritime and offshore industries.”

“Secondly, to develop a global vision that will ensure that we, the naval architects, will play a leading role in meeting the world’s future demand for energy to be generated from ocean renewables in order to replace those currently generated through the use of fossil fuels; a task that will require the involvement and support of everyone, especially the younger generation of naval architects and offshore engineers.”