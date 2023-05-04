Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A major worldwide prize has been granted to a Professor in the Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering (NAOME) at the University of Strathclyde

A major worldwide prize has been granted to a Professor in the Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Marine Engineering (NAOME) at the University of Strathclyde

by uknip247

Emeritus Professor Chengi Kuo has awarded the William Froude Medal from the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) in recognition of his substantial contribution to the field throughout a 50-year career.

Professor Kuo joined Strathclyde in 1967 and has published over 160 articles, including six books. His areas of expertise include ship safety and stability, the use of computer technology in shipping, and ship support for oil and gas subsea activities.

He sees the future of the field in the teaching of the ‘three Cs’ – confidence, competence, and communication.

Professor Kuo has previously received the William H Webb Medal from the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers in 2022, as well as the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and Lloyd’s Register Maritime Safety Award in 2012. In 1993, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

The honour recognises Professor Kuo and a renowned department, which was placed first in Europe and third worldwide for Marine and Ocean Engineering in the 2022 Shanghai Rankings. Professor Kuo’s NAOME colleagues, Professor Dracos Vassalos and Professor Atilla Incecik, have already received the William Froude Medal.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Kuo stated, “It is a great honour and pleasure for me to receive the Froude medal.” As a former student of the institution, it will inspire me on two fronts.

“First and foremost, to provide a stronger incentive to continue to promote my educational goal of providing students and graduates with an adequate balance of competence, confidence, and communication skills, as well as an element of entrepreneurship, to face the challenges of the maritime and offshore industries.”

“Secondly, to develop a global vision that will ensure that we, the naval architects, will play a leading role in meeting the world’s future demand for energy to be generated from ocean renewables in order to replace those currently generated through the use of fossil fuels; a task that will require the involvement and support of everyone, especially the younger generation of naval architects and offshore engineers.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The Importance of Bankroll Management in Online Poker: Tips and Strategies for Long-Term Success

Parents urged to check children’s MMR vaccine records following a rise in measles cases

A drug dealer has pleaded guilty at court within a day of almost nine kilogrammes of cannabis being seized in Tunbridge Wells

A sex offender from Snodland who repeatedly abused a child over a period of almost 10 years has been jailed.

Half of the roof of a first-floor flat in a three-storey building made up of a restaurant and flats above was damaged by the fire

Three suspects charged over the murder of a 22-year-old man have been remanded in custody after appearing in court

An off-duty police officer who stepped in to protect a shop assistant from a violent assault has told a court how the incident has...

A woman who feared she would die when her ex-partner assaulted her has bravely spoken of her ordeal in court before her attacker was...

Three Bradford men who inflicted life changing injuries on a victim in Huddersfield have been jailed for a combined 90 years

A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement was sentenced to 19...

The landlord of a Leeds cellar ‘flat’ where a fire resulted in the death of a man has been jailed for breaching health and...

Millions of people across England are expected to participate in local elections on Thursday

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.