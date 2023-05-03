Wednesday, May 3, 2023
A Male Was Arrested Today In #dover After Officers Chased Him Around The Town Centre And Seafront

Working with officers from Kent Police officers, town centre CCTV and members of the public British Transport Police managed to track him all the way to the seafront where he was promptly arrested. The male was arrested for threatening to stab

The male was arrested for threatening to stab enforcement officers at #Doverpriory station. It was also found he shouldn’t even be in Dover or on a train due to his bail conditions, he was further arrested for this

