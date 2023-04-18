Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A man accused of murdering a nine-year-old girl is unfit to stand trial

Deividas Skebas is accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte and allegedly stabbed her while she was playing with her three-year-old sister in Boston in July 2022.

Skebas did not appear at the hearing on April 17, and the Judge declared him unfit to stand trial.

Instead, a trial of the facts has been scheduled for July 10, where the prosecution will present their case in front of a jury, but the defendant does not have to play a part in the proceedings, and the conclusion of the jury cannot result in a criminal conviction.

