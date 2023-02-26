A Man, Aged 19, Was Found Suffering Stab Injuries – He Was Taken To The Hospital Where He Remains; His Condition Is Being Treated As Life-Threatening - Uknip

Police were called at approximately 12.05am on Sunday, 26 February to reports of a stabbing in Barnfield Road, SE18. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene. A man, aged 19, was found suffering stab injuries – he was taken to hospital where he remains; his condition is being treated as life-threatening. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD10/26Feb. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.