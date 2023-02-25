A man aged in his 20s was confronted by a group of people and stabbed

Police are investigating a severe incident in Southend yesterday evening, Friday 24 February, in which a man was stabbed multiple times.

Police were called to the scene soon before 6.30 p.m., at the intersection of York Road and Wesley Road in the city.

The incident occurred about 6.05 p.m.

A group of individuals confronted a man in his twenties. He was stabbed several times during the disturbance.

Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests, and our investigations are ongoing.

We’re asking residents of York Road, Wesley Road, Albert Road, Stanley Road, and St Leonard’s Road to check any doorbell, dash cam, or CCTV footage of the area between 5.45pm and 6.15pm.

You can notify us by submitting a report on our website or by utilising our online Live Chat service, which is available Monday through Friday (excluding public holidays) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about our website reporting services, go to www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

You can also dial the number 101.

In an emergency, dial 999.

If you want to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent organisation Crimestoppers UK via Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.

When sending information, please include the criminal reference 42/34065/23 to ensure that it reaches the correct person as soon as possible.