Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Ealing.

Police were called at 1.48pm on Saturday, 3 December to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian in Popes Lane, W5, near to the junction with Gunnersbury Drive.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin have been informed.

The motorcyclist stopped at the scene. No arrests were made.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out a number of enquiries and would like to hear from any witnesses, or drivers who were in the area and have dash cam footage.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the appeal line on 020 8246 9820. Alternatively, call 101 quoting CAD 3519/03Dec.

