A man and a woman have been charged after alleged cocaine and cannabis supplies were discovered at a property near Dartford

On Monday, January 9, 2023, police recovered various quantities of the drugs from the address, including a large amount of suspected cocaine found in a kitchen cupboard estimated to weigh around 200 grammes.

 

Harry Bishop, 26, of Ebbsfleet Valley’s Ackers Drive, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to supply (cocaine and cannabis). Claire Brown, 26, also of the same address, was arrested. She was charged with two counts of being involved in the distribution of drugs.

 

Mr Bishop is also being investigated in connection with a separate incident that occurred last year. On April 19, 2022, a vehicle in the Medway area allegedly failed to stop for police, colliding with a police car and a private property in Rochester.

 

He was also charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to supply, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, reckless driving, and criminal damage. On Tuesday, January 10, he appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody. On February 7, he will appear at Maidstone Crown Court.

 

Claire Brown was released on bail and ordered to appear in court on February 9th.

