A Man And A Woman Have Been Charged After Cocaine And Cannabis Were Discovered In A Home Near Dartford
Police recovered various quantities of the drugs from the address on Monday (January 9), including a large amount of suspected cocaine found in a kitchen cupboard estimated to weigh around 200 grammes.

Harry Bishop, 26, of Ebbsfleet Valley’s Ackers Drive, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to supply (cocaine and cannabis).

Claire Brown, 26, also of the same address, was arrested.

She was charged with two counts of being involved in the distribution of drugs.

Harry is also being investigated in connection with another incident from last year.

On April 19, 2022, a vehicle in the Medway area allegedly failed to stop for police and crashed into a police car and a private property in Rochester.

He was also charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to supply, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle without consent, reckless driving, and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody after appearing in Medway Magistrates’ Court today (January 10).

On February 7, he will appear at Maidstone Crown Court.

Claire Brown was released on bail and ordered to appear in the same court on February 9.

