A man and a woman have been jailed for sexual offences against children committed in the Ashford area more than 35 years ago.

Richard Winfield carried out indecent assaults on two children in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Pauline Winfield took part in the offences against one child.

On Thursday 22 December 2022, Richard Winfield was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child and indecent assault following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Pauline Winfield was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child.

They both appeared before the same court on Friday 6 January 2023 Richard Winfield, 90, was jailed for 10 years and Pauline Winfield, 82, was jailed for five years.

The offences against the first victim took place in the late 1970s, when the victim was aged less than 10. The offences against the second victim took place in the early 1980s, when the victim was in their teens.

The Winfields, both of White Horse Lane, Canterbury, were arrested in 2018 after the victims contacted the police. Charges were brought in April 2020 after officers tracked down witnesses who corroborated parts of the victims’ evidence.

Detective Constable Antony White, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, for coming forward and informing the police, and for giving evidence when the Winfields refused to admit they’re criminal actions.

‘I hope this case sends out a message that there is no time limit on justice and we will bring before the courts anyone who would commit despicable offences like these.’