On November 8, 2021, Jack Lis was attacked by the animal – an American bully or XL bully dog named ‘Beast’ in Pentwyn, Penyrheol.

According to the court, Jack died as a result of “catastrophic and unsurvivable injuries.”

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, pleaded guilty last month to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury and death.

Hayden also pleaded guilty to five additional counts of dangerously out of control dog ownership between November 4 and 7.

Hayden was sentenced to four years and six months in prison today at Cardiff Crown Court.

Salter, 29, received a three-year prison sentence.

Both were barred from ever owning a dog again.

Brandon Hayden, the court heard, responded to a Facebook ad on November 3, 2021, stating that there was a dog free to a good home but also stating that the dog’s behaviour was an issue.

Days later, Hayden claimed ownership of the dog, dubbed ‘Beast,’ and asked Salter, his six-month-old friend, if Beast could stay with her because he didn’t have enough space at his house.

On November 8, 2021, Jack was killed in an attack by Beast, who weighed nearly 100 pounds.

A police officer distracted Beast long enough for Jack to be dragged out of the house, where emergency services worked on him – but he could not be saved. Officers with firearms later shot the dog.

“Our thoughts remain with Jack, as well as his family and friends, who have suffered a heart-wrenching loss,” said Ryan Randall of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Despite warnings from the previous owner and knowing the animal’s aggressiveness, Hayden and Salter left the animal at the house without taking any appropriate control measures.

“Their failure to do so resulted in disastrous consequences.”