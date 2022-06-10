Darren Hurrell, 25, of Meadow Lane, Derby, and Lauren Saint-George, 25, of Bonnington House, Enfield, will stand trial on Monday, June 13 at Wood Green Crown Court.

The charges stem from an investigation into the death of 31-week-old Lily-Mai St George by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command on February 2, 2018.

On June 1, 2021, Hurrell and Saint-George were both charged with the following offences:

Murder involving a child under the age of one year

Allow or cause the death of a child or vulnerable adult.

Manslaughter is defined as assaulting, mistreating, neglecting, or abandoning a child or young person in order to cause unnecessary suffering or injury.