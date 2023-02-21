A man and teenager have been arrested after a spate of burglaries were reported

Over the last four weeks, officers have received over 20 calls from people reporting items stolen from their sheds and outbuildings in Bestwood and Top Valley.

Residents of Broadwood Road, Shoreswood Close, Chediston Vale, Rose Ash Lane, Fairlight Way, Hazel Hill Crescent, Padstow Road, Beckhampton Road, Eversley Walk, Chippenham Road, Broadwood Road, and Belleville Drive have all come forward after their padlocks were broken and items were stolen.

Bike, power tools, a motorbike, a moped, and fishing equipment have all been reported stolen by victims.

After gathering intelligence, officers from the Bestwood neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant in Ranskill Gardens, Top Valley, yesterday (Monday 20 February) and arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of 22 counts of burglary in a building other than a dwelling.

On February 17, 2023, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of 22 counts of burglary in a structure other than a dwelling.

Both men have since been released on bail with conditions while the investigation continues.

Several suspected stolen items have already been recovered, and police are working hard to continue the investigation and reunite the goods with their rightful owners.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who believes they have been burgled in similar circumstances in the area in the last four weeks to come forward so that any seized property can be returned to the rightful owners.

“This has been an ongoing investigation for myself and my team to get to the bottom of exactly who is responsible for the burglaries and thefts,” Bestwood Sergeant Katie Taylor of Nottinghamshire Police said.

“We’re continuing to investigate and thanks to the hard work done by officers a warrant was carried out yesterday resulting in an arrest of a man.

“We are continuing to investigate every single incident reported to us so I want to reassure the people of Bestwood that we are taking these reports extremely seriously and are working hard to gain every single piece of evidence.

“I really want to urge anyone with any information or who believes they may have been a victim of burglary or had their shed burgled recently to get in touch with us and report it.

“Even a small piece of information could be extremely useful to our investigation.

“We have already seized what we believe to be stolen goods from some of the addresses and I would really like to get the items back to their original owners.

“The team and I know how upsetting burglaries and thefts can be on a homeowner and the impacts they can have financially and emotionally – so please if you believe you have been a victim and haven’t reported it to us, do get in touch or speak to a patrolling officer. “

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a burglary or has any information or CCTV footage is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 90 of 15 February 2023, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.