Ronan, 16, was attacked shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday on Mount Road in Lanesfield.

Ronan died on the spot.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he died after being stabbed twice.

Josiah Francis, 20, of Westcote Avenue in Birmingham, was charged with murder last night, along with two 16-year-old males.

All will appear in court tomorrow in Wolverhampton (Monday).

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who were detained earlier this week were released on police bail.

“Ronan was a kind-hearted, loving, caring 16-year-old,” said Ronan’s family, who are being supported by specially trained officers. “Our son and a brother who would go to any length to help anyone.” He was a witty character who made everyone around him laugh.

“He is cruelly taken from us, and our hearts are broken.”

We’d like everyone to pray for his soul right now. Our son and my brother, we will always love you, and you will live within us now.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are reviewing CCTV and forensic evidence. They want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have captured dashcam footage of the attack or its aftermath.

Police can be contacted via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or by dialling 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 and reference number 3854-290622.