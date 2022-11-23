A man and two women have been jailed for a total of 34 years after robbery at a house in Stoke-on-Trent

All three were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday 17 November following an investigation by Staffordshire Police.

Shane Lee Salmon, 26, of Hugh Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for two counts of robbery.

Hayley Karen Bartlett, 30, also of Hugh Road, Coventry, was jailed for 11 years for robbery, possession of monkey dust and possess a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas/liquid.

Roxanne Chelsea Gallagher, 35, of Sefton Road, Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, was also sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment, for robbery. She robbed the victim of her laptop, an iphone and various other personal belongings. She was arrested and charged on 9 August.

On 26 May 2022, a woman was at her home on Waterloo Road, Burslem, when there was a knock on the door. She opened the door, Salmon asked for her partner and when she said he wasn’t there, a number of people forced their way into the property wearing masks.

The victim was grabbed and had material put in her mouth that had been doused in petrol. She was repeatedly punched and kicked.

Someone then doused the victim’s head and face with petrol and she struggled to breathe. Gallagher was heard to say “get a lighter” and the victim feared for her life.

The victim was the chucked into the stairs wall, Bartlett then pepper sprayed the victim in the face.

The victim sustained five facial fractures and multiple bruises on her body.

The offender’s stole a laptop, two iPhones, a designer purse, two necklaces, a watch and the victim’s car keys.

On 27 May 2022, Salmon stole a woman’s car at knifepoint. Salmon and Bartlett were arrested later that day on the M6 and charged.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, of CID, said: “I would like to thank all those involved in the successful conviction of Salmon, Bartlett and Gallagher. It was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.

“These convictions and sentences reflect the severity and seriousness with which these offences are taken.”