A man and woman from Lowestoft have been jailed for a total of six years for drug dealing offences

Dean Francis, aged 44 and of Jenkins Green in Lowestoft and Jane Hucheson, aged 39 of Briarwod Road, also of Lowestoft, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Hucheson also admitted possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of cannabis and absconding whilst on bail.

Both offenders were jailed for three years each for the offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 28 March.

The court heard how prior to their arrest and charge, the pair were subject of a surveillance operation that ran from January 2020 to March 2021. In April 2021, two Misuse of Drugs warrants were executed at the defendants two addresses with drugs, cash and drugs paraphernalia located at the addresses.

T/DCI Matt Bodmer said: “The undercover work conducted by the Scorpion drug team revealed a drug dealing operation that was serving members of the Lowestoft community. To unpick their criminal behaviour, took a great deal of patience and time as demonstrated by the different tactics we deployed, but ultimately generated the key evidence to secure these convictions. Such activity was causing a real problem to the local community in terms of their drug dealing so to see them off the streets and in jail for three years demonstrates that the police and partners will work together to reduce such anti-social behaviour”

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us.

Call us on 101 or if you prefer you can contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously – online or by calling 0800 555 111.