A man and woman have been jailed for a total of 11 years following a Class A drugs bust in Rochdale

Rashid Hussain of Glen Morag Gardens, Rochdale and his partner Szenm Asghar of Brierly Street, Bury , appeared before Manchester Crown Court , where they were sent to prison following a lengthy GMP investigation

Rashid Hussain received 7 years, 6 months in prison after being found guilty of 1 count of possessing criminal property and 2 counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Szenm Asghar received 3 years, 4 months in prison after being found guilty of 1 count of possessing criminal property and 2 counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The court heard how the couple lived a luxurious lifestyle spending tens of thousands of pounds on designer clothes, cars and pets, with the purchase of two cats costing £3,000. Their lifestyle, however, was funded by flooding Rochdale with Class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine.

During a raid at Hussain’s home on the 7th of December 2021, officers from GMPs Rochdale district discovered various paraphernalia such as digital scales, packaging, drug debtor lists and numerous mobile phones, which when analysed were found to contain ‘marketing’ text messages sent out in bulk to their vulnerable customers, advertising their stock as well as voice notes of Hussain bragging about his income.

Over £20,000 in cash was also found hidden underneath beds with some brazenly on display in the front room.

Hussain was arrested and remanded in custody following the raid, leaving his partner Asghar to run the show. In the absence of her partner, Asghar continued to run the drugs line, keeping her own lucrative revenue stream active after becoming used to her designer lifestyle.

Following a further investigation into the couple by GMPs Rochdale Challenger team, a second raid was executed at the home of Asghar in March 2022, where officers again discovered over £15,000 in cash, a total of 86g of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as 1kg of the painkiller ‘Phenacetin’, used to mix into drugs to increase volume.

A total of 10 mobile phones were also seized, several of which were used as a drug dealing hotline selling the drugs across Rochdale , using the tagline ‘Sniper Line Active – Best Gear in Town’.

Accounting notes found in the address showed that in a seven-day period, £12,705 cash was received with another £7,755 received the following week. Another note stated ‘Paid 14 thousand cash on 28th September 2021, the remaining balance is £11,000 by the end of 31st October 2021 to be paid’

Detective Sergeant Gabe Gibson, of Rochdale ’s Challenger Unit, said: “Hussain and his partner Asghar used the handle “Sniper” to peddle their drugs across Rochdale . However, in this case, they shot themselves in the foot by leaving a wealth of evidence to be recovered from their home addresses.

“Asghar was seemingly immersed into Hussain’s drug dealing world, but having enjoyed the proceeds of crime wanted more. Asghar clearly benefitted from this illicit enterprise, possessing large amounts of cash, and designer goods, and taking over the drugs business herself after Hussain was remanded in custody, enabling her lifestyle to be maintained.