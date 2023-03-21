Wednesday, March 22, 2023
A man and woman have died following a collision with a minibus

Police and emergency services were called to Bramcote Lane, Wollaton, at around 3.50pm yesterday (Monday 20 March).

Sadly, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Family members have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The suspected driver of the vehicle is assisting officers as an investigation continues.

Bramcote Lane remained closed for majority of yesterday afternoon and evening but has now reopened fully.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a devastating incident, and everyone’s thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones and friends and those affected by yesterday’s collision.

“We understand there are rumours circulating about further injuries but we can confirm there were four teenagers and one adult onboard the minibus – none of whom were physical injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to please come forward and speak to us as their information could greatly help us with our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with any information, who witnessed the collision, or has any dash cam footage is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 438 of 20 March 2023, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

