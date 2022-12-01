A man and woman who died in a crash on the A9 in Caithness have been named by police

They were Patrick Davidson, 46, from the Garve area and Hazel Allan, 50, from Thurso.

Patrick was the driver and Hazel a passenger in a white Land Rover Defender which was the only vehicle involved in the incident at Achavanich, north of Latheron, shortly after 11.40am on Tuesday, 29 November.

The road was closed until around 9.30pm to allow for an investigation.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts remain with Patrick and Hazel’s families at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may be able to help and hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“If you have any information then please call 101, quoting reference 1064 of 29 November.”

Both families have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.