Officers stopped a car on Edge Lane in Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public, and the driver was arrested.

Mohammed Chaudry, 38, of Chester Road in Stretford, Greater Manchester, has been charged with two counts of sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, possession of controlled Class A and B drugs, and driving while intoxicated.

Chaudry was remanded in custody and appeared before the Magistrates in Liverpool.