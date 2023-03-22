A man arrested in Birmingham has been linked to an incident where a man was set on fire in Ealing

On Tuesday, 21 March, officers from West Midlands Police arrested a man on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man in Birmingham.

Following joint enquiries, the incident in Birmingham and an incident where a man was set on fire in Ealing have now been linked.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Detectives from the Met’s West Area Command are working closely with West Midlands Police colleagues to establish the full circumstances.

West Midlands Police are leading the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, of the Met’s West Area Command, said: “We completely understand the shock that resonated throughout the community following this incident.

“Despite a man having been arrested, we continue to be vigilant and urge local people to do the same. Highly visible patrols around Singapore Road will continue in the coming days to provide reassurance to local people and I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers.”

The incident in Ealing occurred at around 8pm on Monday, 27 February.

The suspect engaged the victim in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre. They had been speaking for around five minutes when the suspect doused the victim in a liquid, believed to be petrol, before setting him alight using a lighter. The suspect then walked away.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.

Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting the investigations. However, at this stage, officers are keeping an open mind as to any potential motivation.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with police should call 101 quoting CAD 6422/27Feb. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.