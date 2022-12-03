Saturday, December 3, 2022
A Man Arrested In Connection With A Serious Sexual Assault In Ipswich Has Been Recalled To Prison
The incident took place sometime between 5.05pm  and 5.20pm on Thursday 24 November in the Norwich Road area.
A girl walking from Bramford Lane turned into Brooks Hall Road where she was approached by a man that she did not know, who then sexually assaulted her. He then threatened the girl before leaving and walking off in the direction of Norwich Road.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wed 30 November on suspicion on sexual assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was interviewed by detectives. He was subsequently recalled to prison.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on 25 November and released on police bail to answer on Saturday 18 February 2023, pending further enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, should contact the police. Officers investigating the assault are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the relevant time. Please contact the South Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting crime reference 37/74798/22.

