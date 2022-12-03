A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich has been recalled to prison

The incident took place sometime between 5.05pm and 5.20pm on Thursday 24 November in the Norwich Road area.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wed 30 November on suspicion on sexual assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was interviewed by detectives. He was subsequently recalled to prison.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, should contact the police. Officers investigating the assault are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the relevant time. Please contact the South Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting crime reference 37/74798/22.