The London Ambulance Service called police to an address in Brookside South, Barnet, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 21 June.

Officers were joined by London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance. When they arrived, they discovered a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy with stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Yi Chen , a Chinese national, and her son Xing Duan Yuan, who was born in the United Kingdom and had a Chinese passport, were killed. Their next of kin has been notified.

Yi Chen’s post-mortem examination was completed on Thursday, June 23, and the cause of death was determined to be stab wounds. A post-mortem examination for Xing Duan Yuan is set to begin on Wednesday, June 29.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is in charge of the investigation.

“The post-mortem examination on Yi Chen has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries,” said DCI Hine.

“The 37-year-old man arrested in connection with the deaths has been released without further action following the post-mortem examination.”

“No other suspects are being sought in connection with the two deaths.”

“This incident has had a devastating impact on Yi and Duan’s family.” We have specially trained officers who are assisting them in any way we can.

“I am also acutely aware of the devastating impact this tragedy has had on local residents, particularly children.” Colleagues from the Met’s North West BCU are continuing to work alongside my officers and partner organisations to provide the reassurance and assistance that the community requires.”

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 3590/21JUN. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.