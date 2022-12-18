A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham has been released without charge. A 44-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident is still being held

On Friday, December 16, around 2 p.m., emergency services were called to a home in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, where they discovered the bodies of two young children. Officers and the London Ambulance Service discovered the bodies of a two-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their family has been notified, and they will be assisted by specialist officers. Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be scheduled as soon as possible.

A neighbour reported hearing ‘loud screaming’ on the day two boys, aged two and five, were discovered dead in Dagenham.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly after the incident in connection with it. She was arrested after officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Maxey Road near the scene. She is still being held.



In connection with the incident, a man was also arrested near the scene. He was later released with no further action taken against him. Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have launched an investigation. Both children knew the arrested woman.

“This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions,” said Detective Inspector Sean Treweek of the local policing team in East London.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths. They will encounter more officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should contact those officers.”

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101 and reference 3408/16Dec.