A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a woman in Salisbury has been released on bail

At around 10pm on Thursday (13/04), Officers responded to a report of a woman in her 40s being found unresponsive in the car park in Culver Street.

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

A scene was put in place to allow us to conduct our enquiries and has since been lifted, and our efforts are ongoing to establish the cause of death.

Police swiftly arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been bailed with conditions to allow officers to continue with our investigation.

While we understand the community concern that this incident may cause, there is no wider threat to the public.

