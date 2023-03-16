Friday, March 17, 2023
A man arrested yesterday as part of a National Crime Agency people-smuggling investigation was charged with conspiracy to aid illegal immigration to the United Kingdom

A man arrested yesterday as part of a National Crime Agency people-smuggling investigation was charged with conspiracy to aid illegal immigration to the United Kingdom. Jetmir Myrtaj, 44, formerly of Leicester but now without a fixed address, was charged yesterday evening and appeared before Nottingham magistrates today.
He was apprehended yesterday morning as NCA officers look into a group suspected of organising a series of people-smuggling runs from Belgium to the UK in small boats.
A boat was also seized in the Essex town of Brightlingsea.
Four other men are scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on March 29 for their alleged roles in the group.

