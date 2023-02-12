A man been airlifted to the hospital following a stabbing in Belvedere

Just before 3.30 p.m. today, an incident occurred on Lower Road (February 12).

The London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The man was treated on the spot before being airlifted to a major trauma centre.

His current condition is unknown.

According to a London Ambulance Service spokesperson:

“At 3:29pm today (12 February), we were called to reports of a stabbing on Lower Road in Belvedere.

“We dispatched an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response vehicles, and an incident response officer.

“We also sent out the London Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man on the scene and flew him to a major trauma centre.”