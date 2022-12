Officers responded to a report of a male with injuries this morning (22/12) at the entrance to a property in Swindon.

Police were called to Affleck Close, Toothill, at 8am where, shortly after, paramedics confirmed the man had died.

A cordon has been set up and residents are likely to see a large police presence in the area as our inquiry continues.

At this stage, officers invesigating say they are keeping an open mind regarding the man’s death.