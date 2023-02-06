A Man Been Jailed After Being Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman He Had Only Met Hours Before - Uknip

A man was sentenced to prison after being found guilty of raping a woman he had only met hours before.

On Monday, 6 February, Obaro Okagbare, 32, of Holburne Road, SE3, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court. On Monday, 23 January, Okagbare was found guilty of two counts of rape at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

He will also be forced to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

The court heard how Okagbare met the women, both in their twenties, for the first time on the evening of January 31, 2020, after exchanging messages on Instagram.

They had planned to go out but ended up going to Okagbare’s house instead. After arriving, the couple drank and smoked cannabis before the woman complained of feeling ill.

She went upstairs to the toilet, where she became ill, and was assisted by Okagbare from the toilet to her bedroom, where she described being unable to speak or move. Okagbare raped her twice while she was unconscious.

When the woman was able to function again, she left the address and called the police.

Okagbare was arrested on February 2, 2020, and was later charged with rape.

Officers gathered forensic and video evidence to help prove his guilt.

South East Public Protection Team Detective Sergeant Dean Young stated:

“Okagbare cruelly took advantage of this woman’s incapacity and raped her twice when she was in no position to consent.

“The woman he assaulted has shown tremendous strength and courage in both reporting her ordeal to police and seeing this process through the courts. I hope Okagbare receives some closure as a result of her sentencing.

“I also hope that this sends a strong message to those who have been victims of sexual offending: please report it to police because we have specially trained officers who can support you and help put perpetrators behind bars.”