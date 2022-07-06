At 7.07 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, police were called to reports of a stabbing near the junction of Cowley Road and The Greenway in Uxbridge.

Officers were present, as were London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance. A man, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered with a stab wound.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency personnel. His next of kin have not yet been notified.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was later arrested at a west London police station on suspicion of murder. He is still being held.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command have been notified, and investigations are ongoing. Several crime scenes have been set up.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and reference CAD 6685/06Jul. If you want to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.