Jason Sweeney, 25 of Chelmsford Avenue, Southend has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison, after demonstrating multiple instances of predatory behaviour and repeatedly breaching a court order placed on him that was secured by Essex Police MOSOVO (Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders).

Sweeney first came to the attention of Essex Police in 2020, when he had caused concerns around his behaviour towards children and vulnerable adults.

Essex Police had issued Sweeney with a Child Abduction Notice, an early intervention tool to prevent predatory behaviour from an adult.

Officers had also secured a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Sweeney and following a routine check on 28 August 2020, he was arrested on suspicion of six counts of breaching this as well as two counts of not complying with his sexual offender notification requirements, which had also been imposed on him. Following his arrest, investigating officers identified evidence of sexual offences which had been committed against children by Sweeney.

He was charged with eight offences relating to the breaches whilst MOSOVO continued to investigate the further offences including engaging in sexual communication with a child and meeting a girl under 16-years following grooming.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months imprisonment for the breaches. Just two weeks after being released from prison on license in February 2021, Sweeney continued to demonstrate dangerous and predatory behaviour. Essex Police’s MOSOVO conducted a risk assessment and found that Sweeney had come out of prison, and almost immediately began to groom a young female victim. He was arrested again and charged with breaching his sexual harm prevention order. Sweeney was recalled to prison where served the rest of his original sentence and then remained in custody on remand.

Last Friday (30 September 2022), Sweeney appeared at Basildon Crown Court and was sentenced to four years and three months imprisonment. Sweeney has been subjected to a Sexual Offender Notification for life and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating Officer, Andrew Hill said:

“It was clear to our team how much of a risk Sweeney posed to young, vulnerable women. He used social media platforms, including Instagram to target his victims, and has proven himself to be a dangerous sexual offender.

“This investigation was complex and we used everything at our disposal to continue ensuring that Sweeney was held accountable and that his victims were correctly safeguarded. We worked closely with the other forces involved, including Norfolk Police who also secured a conviction relating to a young person residing in their area.

“Following his initial arrest, the team worked a 36-hour shift, ensuring that those eight charges were authorised and that Sweeney was remanded. I hope this demonstrates the dedication we had to protect his victims. MOSOVO is a dedicated unit, specialising in targeting individuals including Registered Sex Offenders who pose a sexual harm risk to the public.

“The victims in this investigation demonstrated their bravery, by speaking to the police and supporting with our prosecution.

“Safeguarding children is a top priority for us. Perpetrators and sexual offenders can often manipulate their victims into false reality, making them believe that their offences are normal. This is all grooming and we’d encourage anyone who may be a victim to report.”

