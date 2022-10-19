ADVERTISEMENT

Sabbir Miah, 29 of east London, posted the video – which glorified people who fought for Daesh – to a private group which had hundreds of members on 14 June last year.

Counter terrorism officers became aware of the post. Officers from the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) reviewed it, and found it to be in breach of Terrorism Act legislation.

Miah was arrested on 2 November 2021. He was later charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication (contrary to section 2 of the Terrorist Act 2006).

He denied the offence, but was found guilty on Friday, 26 August at the Old Bailey after a trial. On Monday, 17 October at the same court, he was sentenced to three years and ten months’ imprisonment.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Extremist propaganda content is put online by terrorist groups to radicalise people and recruit followers, and is very harmful. Counter terrorism policing across the UK works hard with partners to identify and arrest people like Miah, and get this content removed from the internet.”

Miah was previously convicted in 2017 for five counts of disseminating a terrorist publication – again, Daesh propaganda material – and jailed for three years and four months.