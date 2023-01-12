A man convicted of attempting to kill his ex-partner has been jailed for 27 years following work by specialist domestic abuse officers

Following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, David Richards, 42, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of attempted murder on November 15.

It was the result of an investigation by Essex Police’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team (DAIT), with assistance from the Domestic Abuse Problem Solving Team (DAPST) and the charity Next Chapter, which helps victims of domestic abuse.

Richards, who has no fixed address, assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Alex Alam, outside her home late one April night last year.

He then tortured her by dragging her into another building on the property, tying her up, and attacking her with a hatchet.

She was able to free herself, return home, lock herself inside, and call for help.

Richards attempted to force his way into the property again before fleeing in his car.

He was apprehended by Essex police officers and staff a short time later, but he refused to stop, instead driving at speeds of more than 90mph in an attempt to flee.

He was apprehended after police apprehended him near Ipswich.

Alex suffered life-altering physical injuries and is still recovering from the psychological trauma he inflicted.

Richards repeatedly denied attempting to murder her, but a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court found him guilty of her attempted murder last November after only three hours of deliberation.

Richards was sentenced to 27 years in prison in the same court on Thursday, January 12th. As a dangerous offender, he will serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Alex and her family have also been granted a permanent restraining order.

Following the verdict, Alex’s support network issued a statement on her behalf, saying: “Alex is very much still coming to terms with the events that took place on April the 3rd last year. Although justice was served today, her and her children’s ordeal is far from over. She would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped her. First and foremost, Next Chapter, a domestic abuse charity that has worked closely with her throughout the process. Essex Police officers Jenny Clarke and Tom Bassett, who led the investigation and maintained such a high level of compassion and consideration, and her Barrister William Carter, who represented Alex in court, as well as the team at Basildon Hospital who cared for her during her stay. Finally, and most importantly, her close friends and family who have always been there for her and her children. Alex would like to request that the media respect her privacy as she and her family rebuild their lives in the aftermath of these heinous events.”

“I want to praise Alex’s determination and dignity throughout this investigation,” said investigating officer Detective Jenny Clarke of the Essex Police Domestic Abuse Investigation Team.

She has not only given our team her full support and time while healing from one of the worst situations imaginable, but she has also been a pillar of support for her children, who are understandably deeply affected by the incident’s aftermath.

I’d also like to personally thank Alex’s network of friends and family for their unwavering support throughout this incredibly difficult time.”

Richards subjected Alex to a gruelling ordeal, leaving her with injuries that will affect her for the rest of her life.

Despite this, she has bravely testified in court, ensuring that he will be imprisoned for the foreseeable future.

“He believed he could commit a heinous crime, flee, and get away with it. He’s been proven wrong and is now right where he belongs.”