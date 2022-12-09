A man convicted of sexually abusing three children has been jailed for more than 30 years

Graham Carson, 68, assaulted the children between 2011 and 2014, telling one of them ‘wish you were 16’ while telling another it would be ‘their secret’.

The offences came to light when they were reported to us in August 2020 and the victims have been supported by specialist officers.

One of the children told officers that since the assaults they had started to suffer nightmares and experience trouble sleeping at night.

Carson, of The Drive, Clacton , had denied 18 offences including multiple counts of rape but was convicted on 30 September following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court

At the same court on Thursday 8 December he was sentenced to 32 years in jail, which is made up of an initial 26-year sentence and a six-year extension as he was ruled by the judge to be a “dangerous offender”.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Reuben Brame said:

“The three victims, in this case, have been through an unimaginable ordeal at the hands of Graham Carson and have demonstrated incredible strength in reporting what happened to them.

“The impact of Carson’s abuse cannot be overstated and those affected live with the memory of what’s happened to them every day.

“I am pleased our work has been able put him behind bars and while no sentence will ever undo his crimes, I hope it will help his victims move forward.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual crime , I want you to know that you can come forward and have the confidence that you will be believed, and the offence investigated.

“We have a range of specially trained detectives and staff who investigate sexual offences and support those involved

“We use new measures to better protect victims and work closely with the CPS to improve the chance of a case going to trial.