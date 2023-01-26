Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Driving A White Van Is Said To Have Slowed Down As He Passed Two Teenage Girls And Then Was Seen Performing An Indecent Act
Home BREAKING A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down as he passed two teenage girls and then was seen performing an indecent act

A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down as he passed two teenage girls and then was seen performing an indecent act

by uknip247

Investigators have issued a public appeal for information following a report of indecent exposure by a van driver in West Kingsdown. The incident occurred on Hever Avenue around 3.30pm on January 12, 2023.

A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down as he passed two teenage girls and then was seen performing an indecent act. He then reversed his vehicle and passed the victims again. The suspect is described as white, between the ages of early and mid-20s, with dark brown short hair and a short beard.

‘We have been making enquiries into this incident and are appealing for any witnesses to contact us,’ said investigating officer PC Bethany Main.

‘We are also asking residents who have private CCTV and drivers who have dashcams to look for footage that may help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 604100 and reference 46/7160/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Charges after bank card theft

Man arrested after 19-year-old is stabbed in Faversham

One man hospitalised after South Norwood Blaze

The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition...

Since Leah was discovered in an address at Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton...

A 16-year-old girl held a ‘gun’ to the head of a Police...

Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, they have...

A drug dealer who ran a county line from Folkestone has been...

A man was sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday, January 25)...

Driver who killed Kent university graduate during police chase in the A13...

A man has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing his father...

STV Player is taking viewers down memory lane by streaming original episodes...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More