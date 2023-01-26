Investigators have issued a public appeal for information following a report of indecent exposure by a van driver in West Kingsdown. The incident occurred on Hever Avenue around 3.30pm on January 12, 2023.

A man driving a white van is said to have slowed down as he passed two teenage girls and then was seen performing an indecent act. He then reversed his vehicle and passed the victims again. The suspect is described as white, between the ages of early and mid-20s, with dark brown short hair and a short beard.

‘We have been making enquiries into this incident and are appealing for any witnesses to contact us,’ said investigating officer PC Bethany Main.

‘We are also asking residents who have private CCTV and drivers who have dashcams to look for footage that may help our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 604100 and reference 46/7160/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.