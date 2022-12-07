Officers investigating a report of an attempted robbery in Maidstone are appealing for information. The incident happened at a shop in Boxley Road at around 5pm on Wednesday 23 November 2022.

A man entered the premises where it is alleged he suggested to a store employee he had a weapon. He then demanded cash but left the premises empty-handed when this was declined.

Detective Constable Celia King, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘We have been making enquiries into this incident and are now able to issue a CCTV image of a person who may be able to assist with our investigation.

‘While they have their face hidden by a scarf, detectives hope somebody recognises him from his clothing and calls our appeal line.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/226531/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website. at www.crimestoppers-uk.org