After being severely burned in a gas explosion, a man is lucky to be alive today.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was severely injured in the blast that ripped through his £750,000 home in the village of Upper Basildon on the outskirts of Reading.

He managed to climb out of the wreckage despite his injuries, but his hands, face, and body were severely burned.

The explosion ripped through the ground and first floors of the detached house, shattering windows and littering the street. The explosion occurred shortly after 10.30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has dispatched five fire engines, thirty firefighters, and an aerial ladder to combat the blaze.

South Central Ambulance Service has dispatched an ambulance and a Hart unit to treat the severely burned man.

Thames Valley Police officers have formed a cordon while firefighters make the area safe and extinguish the blaze.

One neighbour, who lives just metres from the blast site, said he could have been walking by the house but chose a different route home that night.

He stated: “There was this huge woosh and rumble, and then I saw tonnes of rubble flying across the road.

“I called out to see if anyone was inside, and that’s when we noticed him running out.

“He was extending his hands. His clothes were ripped and stuck to his body, and he was covered in blisters.”

There is also no danger of the structure collapsing. The entire side of the property had been blown out, and the majority of the roof was missing, with debris strewn across the road.

