A man found guilty of raping a woman in Colchester has been jailed

The investigation’s been led by specialist officers from our Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation (ASAIT) team, with support from our partners at the Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse in Essex (CARA).

Last month, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard that 30-year-old Miridon Bera had targeted a woman at a club in Colchester in July 2019.

Evidence showed that he had then led her back to his flat where he attacked her.

At the conclusion of the trial, the jury found Bera, of Talavera Crescent, guilty of one count of rape.

On Tuesday 21 March, he was sentenced at the same court to eight-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Liv Howells, the lead investigator for the case, said:

“This is the reason we do the work that we do, to help people who need us.

“The woman Bera preyed upon has shown determined strength throughout this investigation and I’m incredibly proud that we’ve been able to secure justice for her.

“At no point did Bera consider whether the woman was able to consent and there is nothing to suggest that his actions weren’t calculated or intentional.

“Nobody should have to live in fear of being targeted or attacked while enjoying a night out and if you’ve experienced sexual violence in this way, please know that anyone who thinks this behaviour is acceptable is a predator.

“If you’re considering making a report, we’re here for you when you’re ready to speak with us.”

Speaking after his conviction, the woman Bera attacked said:

“DC Howells and her team at Essex police have been incredible during the more than 3.5 years it has taken for this trial to come to fruition, working alongside CARA to provide support above and beyond my expectations during what has been an incomprehensively arduous journey.

“While there are gaping holes in our criminal justice system that require radical change to better serve victims of crime, the on the ground care that I have received from DC Howells and CARA has been fantastic since day one.

“I am truly grateful to DC Howells as well as my closest friends and family, who have backed me fully at every step without question and without whom I may not have gotten this far.”

Support is there for anyone affected by rape and sexual abuse, and no victim or survivor is alone. Synergy Essex provides specialist support for victims and survivors of rape and sexual abuse of all ages and all genders across Essex, Thurrock and Southend.

Synergy Essex is a partnership of rape and sexual abuse centres in Essex: CARA (Centre for Action on Rape and Abuse), SERICC Rape and Sexual Abuse Specialist Service and Southend-on-Sea Rape Crisis (SOS Rape Crisis). Synergy Essex is independent from the police and provides support for victims and survivors throughout their journey.

Victims and survivors can self-refer, or be referred by a parent, partner, friend or professional and can access specialist emotional support, counselling and advocacy. For victims and survivors who report to the police, Synergy Essex provides an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) service, providing support throughout the criminal justice process.