A Man Found Guilty Of The Rape Of Two Women Has Been Jailed For 18 Years.

Andrew Mellis, 58, of Tarner Road, Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (March 6) for sentencing having been convicted by a unanimous verdict in July last year of four counts of rape.

The first three offences had been disclosed following an investigation into an assault. During the investigation another woman came forward to report a further offence.

The two women had victim impact statements read out to the court detailing the impact and long-term effects that Mellis’s crimes had had upon them over many years.

HHJ Christine Laing said that the crimes he had inflicted on his victims were ‘brutal’ and that he should feel shame at the way he had abused them. She deemed him ‘a dangerous man’ and in sentencing him to 14 years and ordered a further four years on licence in the light of the threat that he posed. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron, from Sussex Police’s Brighton safeguarding unit, said: “Both of these women have shown huge amounts of courage in coming forward and providing accounts of the harrowing abuse they suffered at the hands of Andrew Mellis.

“He has shown no remorse for what he did to them, subjecting them to the ordeal of having to stand in court to go through what happened to them all over again.

“This required enormous strength and bravery and it is thanks to them that justice has finally caught up with this evil man. I appreciate that this is something that will stay with them forever, but I hope that the verdict and the sentence will go some way to helping them rebuild their lives.

“The case also demonstrates that it’s never too late to report offences of this nature. We will take reports very seriously, no matter how long ago they occurred, and your report will be handled sensitively and compassionately.”