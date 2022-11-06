A man from Ammanford has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after an intelligence-led operation by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit

Thomas Cannon, aged 32, was already a registered sex offender after being convicted in 2018 for sexual grooming where he attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl.

Following his early release from prison, he engaged in sexual conversation online with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. An investigation was launched between Tarian and Dyfed Powys Police.

Cannon was swiftly arrested where he was also found in possession of indecent images of children. Having previously been placed on the sex offenders register he also breached restrictions placed upon him.

On Thursday November 3 Cannon appeared before Swansea Crown Court, where he had previously pleaded guilty. He was sent to prison for two years and eight months.

Detective Inspector Mathew Davies said: “Cannon posed a serious and dangerous risk to children, and it is our absolute priority to protect and keep children safe in our communities.

“Tarian has specialist officers who work tirelessly in partnership with other forces, organisations, and the Child Exploitation Online Protection Centre to protect children from sexual exploitation and dangerous offenders such as Cannon.