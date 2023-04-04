Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A man from Barnsley has received a criminal behaviour order for abusing the 999 system

The 49-year-old made 23 calls during a three hour time period in August 2022, during which he abused staff and was not reporting anything that required a police response.

On average the Force Control Room receives over 900 ‘999’ calls and 1000 ‘101’ calls a day and it is important that our phone lines are available for call handlers to provide help to those who need it in an emergency.

The man has been handed a two-year criminal behaviour order, which inhibits him from contacting the police via 999, 101 or any other method, except in a genuine emergency.

He was also handed a six week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

