A man from Bradford has been jailed for life for murdering his niece at her home in Bradford

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53 of Thornbury Road, was convicted of Somaiya Begum’s murder at Bradford Crown Court yesterday Tuesday 14 March.

He pleaded guilty at the start of the trial to perverting the course of justice.

Khan was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years.

Somaiya (20) was subjected to a violent attack in her home on Binnie Street by Khan on Saturday 25 June 2022, he then moved her body to wasteland on Fitzwilliam Street where it was found by Police on 6th July.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes from the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Somaiya was a bright, young woman who was studying to get a degree, had a part time job to support herself and was happy and content with home life. “She had her whole life ahead of her and it was cruelly cut short by her Uncle, someone who is meant to love, care and protect her. “Khan subjected Somaiya to a horrendous attack for reasons only known to him. “Khan went to extreme lengths to cover up his crime, he dumped her body in wasteland showing complete disregard and disrespect for human life, with the hope that her body would never be found. “Somaiya will never get the life she was meant to lead; Khan stole that life and he will now be spending a significant time in prison for his violent actions. “Although this conviction and sentence will never bring Somaiya back, I hope that it gives her friends and family some comfort in knowing they have got justice for her.”

Somaiya Begum

Senior Crown Prosecutor Daniel Lee, from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “Somaiya Begum was a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. Her murder is a tragedy and Khan now faces the consequences for his appalling crimes.

“Working closely with West Yorkshire Police, we were able to present clear and compelling evidence that he was responsible for her death.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Somaiya Begum. I hope this conviction and sentence brings them some form of justice.

“Women have the right to be safe and feel safe. The CPS is committed to securing justice and will always seek to hold violent offenders to account for their crimes.”

