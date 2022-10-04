Harry Webster (20) from Bradford was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (3 October) after admitting to 1 count of rape in court on 22 August.

The offence took place on 22 February 2020 when Webster subjected his victim to a serious sexual assault.

Webster was also given a 10 year restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Claire Smith of Bradford Safeguarding Unit said:

“We welcome the guilty plea from Webster and his sentence today.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting this.

“I hope this sentence will give his victim some comfort knowing he has admitted his crimes and has been jailed.

“All sexual offences are treated with the upmost seriousness by Bradford Safeguarding Unit. Victims will always be treated in confidence and supported by specialist officers.”