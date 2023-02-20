A man from Bradford-on-Avon has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for a number of offences including rape

Douglas Warren, 30, of Bethnell Court, Elmfield was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday (17/02) for rape, attempted rape, attempted robbery, common assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

DC Jo Newbery said: “Our victim asked the perpetrator to stop on more than one occasion but he refused and continued to force himself on her. She was terrified and very distressed and it took an enormous amount of bravery for her to get away from him and then report it to us.

“I would like to pay tribute to the courage of the victim, who is a remarkable person. Her bravery is the reason that justice has been served today.”