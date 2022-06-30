Marcus Fraser, 28, of Grand Parade in Brighton, was arrested on a bus on June 22, 2021, with a claw hammer after threatening the family at an address minutes before.

Fraser became aggressive and hurled homophobic abuse at them when he was asked to leave.

He eventually left the Park Road property in Brighton and boarded a bus that was stopped by officers in central Brighton.

Fraser was charged with making threats to kill and damaging property and was found guilty and sentenced to 32 months in prison on June 9 at Lewes Crown Court.

He was also served with a restraining order that barred him from contacting his victims or entering Rushlake or Park Road.

“This was an extremely frightening ordeal for Fraser’s victims, who had arrived unannounced at their home carrying an offensive weapon and left them in no doubt that he was willing to follow through on his threats,” Detective Josh Bellamy said.

“Thankfully, officers were able to quickly locate and stop the bus he was riding on, arrest him, and protect the family.”

“We are pleased that this sentence has now removed a dangerous person from the streets.”