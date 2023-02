Mohamad Al Bared will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court via video link tomorrow (7 February) on suspicion of engaging in terrorist-related conduct under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On January 31, he was arrested at a city address.

Three other people arrested – a 58-year-old woman, a 57-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man – have been released without charge, according to police.