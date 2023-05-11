A man from Dartford has been charged in connection with the possession of a firearm that has links to the Murder of Hayley Burke

Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

by uknip247
A man has appeared in court after being charged with having a firearm in connection with the murder of Hayley Burke, who was shot after a hostage situation at a Dartford home on Friday night by her ex-partner violent convicted thug Jacob Cloke.

Terry Beaton, 28, of Groveherst Road, Dartford, appeared before Medway Magistrates this morning after being detained following the death of Ms Burke during an alleged hostage scenario in which another man was allegedly shot.

Ms Burke, 36, died in hospital two days after being shot on the premises, while the other man who has been named as Jacob Cloke is still in critical condition.

Beaton was also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis after reportedly being found with 490 grams of the substance when he was apprehended on May 9.

He appeared via video link this morning and denied both accusations and magistrates sent the case to Woolwich Crown Court to be dealt with and he was detained in custody until his next appearance on June 8.

