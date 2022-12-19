A man from Dartford has been jailed following a violent assault with a frying pan which left a woman suffering serious head injuries

Sebastian Birzu beat the victim with the cast iron utensil but then claimed she had been injured after falling and banging her head on a radiator. Birzu and the woman were in a relationship and had been in a flat together in Heath Street, when the assault happened during the morning of Saturday 19 March 2022.

After the assault he alerted a relative who along with other people attended the address and an ambulance and police were called. The victim was taken to hospital with multiple skull fractures.

Birzu, aged 23, left the scene before police attended but was arrested during the early hours of the following morning at a property in Greenwich, London. He was charged by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with grievous bodily harm and remanded into custody.

Appearing before Woolwich Crown Court, Birzu pleaded not guilty but was convicted following a trial. He was sentenced on Tuesday 13 December to four years’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall said: ‘Birzu confessed his crimes to family members abroad but persisted with lies to police that the victim was only injured after falling and hitting her head on a radiator.

‘I would like to thank and commend the victim, who has shown immense courage and strength to give evidence. After spending six days in a coma, she sadly endures lasting physical effects of this terrifying ordeal which no doubt has also left profound psychological scars.

‘Domestic violence is a priority for Kent Police and nobody should ever feel they have nowhere to turn. There is a range of support and information available, just phone us or ask a trusted friend or relative to do it. Nobody should ever feel they don’t have the option to walk away or get help.’